Sebastian Cossa News: Returns to AHL

Cossa was reassigned to AHL Grand Rapids on Wednesday.

Cossa was summoned by Detroit on Dec. 2 since Cam Talbot (lower body) and Alex Lyon (lower body) were unavailable, but Talbot is set to return Thursday versus Philadelphia. That frees Cossa to resume getting regular starts in the minors. The 22-year-old netminder has a 2.21 GAA and a .925 save percentage over 14 outings with Grand Rapids this season. He made his NHL debut Monday in relief of Ville Husso, stopping 12 of 14 shots across 45:00 of ice time en route to a 6-5 shootout victory over Buffalo.