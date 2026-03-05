Sebastian Cossa News: Sent to AHL Grand Rapids
Cossa was reassigned to AHL Grand Rapids on Thursday.
Cossa was recalled Wednesday when John Gibson (upper body) was unable to play or back up Cam Talbot. It appears that Gibson should be good to go Friday against Florida, eliminating the need for Cossa. Cossa is 24-4-3 with a 1.99 GAA and a .927 save percentage across 31 AHL games this season, and his wins and GAA trail only Michael DiPietro among AHL goaltenders in 2025-26.
