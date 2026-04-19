Semyon Varlamov headshot

Semyon Varlamov Injury: Back from conditioning loan

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 19, 2026

Varlamov (knee) has been returned from his conditioning role with AHL Bridgeport, per the AHL transaction log.

The Islanders' season is over, so there are no games left for Varlamov, who missed the entirety of the 2025-26 season, to get into this year. It's a good sign for the 37-year-old's ability to have a full offseason and readiness for training camp going forward. The next time that he plays, it will be the first time since November of 2024 the veteran netminder will see NHL action.

Semyon Varlamov
New York Islanders
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