Semyon Varlamov Injury: Considered day-to-day

Varlamov (lower body) is day-to-day but will travel with the team for Tuesday's road matchup against Montreal.

The Islanders recalled Marcus Hogberg from AHL Bridgeport on Monday under emergency conditions to practice and possibly be in Tuesday's lineup if Varlamov sits out a game. The 36-year-old Varlamov has a 3-4-3 record with a 2.89 GAA and an .889 save percentage through 10 appearances this season. Given the nature of this situation, Ilya Sorokin will probably start against the Canadiens, though that hasn't been confirmed yet.