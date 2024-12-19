Fantasy Hockey
Semyon Varlamov headshot

Semyon Varlamov Injury: Moves to LTIR

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 19, 2024

Varlamov (lower body) was moved to long-term injured reserve Thursday, retroactive to Dec. 3, Stefen Rosner of NHL.com reports.

Varlamov has been hampered by a lower-body injury since early December, and his move to LTIR shouldn't impact his return timetable much since the transaction is retroactive to Dec. 3. It's not yet clear when the 36-year-old netminder will be in the mix to return, but Ilya Sorokin should continue to see plenty of playing time while Varlamov is sidelined.

Semyon Varlamov
New York Islanders
