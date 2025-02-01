Fantasy Hockey
Semyon Varlamov Injury: Out indefinitely

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 1, 2025 at 2:49pm

Varlamov (lower body) is out indefinitely after he stopped skating and facing shots, according to Stefen Rosner of NHL.com on Saturday.

Varlamov hasn't played since Nov. 29, and Marcus Hogberg (upper body) is unavailable, so the Islanders recalled Jakub Skarek from AHL Bridgeport on Monday to occupy the backup role behind Ilya Sorokin. The 36-year-old Varlamov has a 3-4-3 record with a 2.89 GAA and an .889 save percentage through 10 appearances this season.

