Semyon Varlamov Injury: Remains sidelined

Varlamov (lower body) won't be in the lineup versus the Kings on Tuesday, Stefen Rosner of NHL.com reports.

Varlamov's last start came Nov. 29 against the Capitals in which he gave up five goals on 26 shots (.808 save percentage). Starter Ilya Sorokin has been performing well of late -- going 3-1-1 with a 2.34 GAA in his last five -- but it seems likely Varlamov would have been given at least one of the team's last five games if he was available. Until Varlamov is cleared to play, Marcus Hogberg figures to serve as the No. 2 option.