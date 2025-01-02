Semyon Varlamov Injury: Resumes skating

Varlamov (lower body) resumed skating Thursday, Stefen Rosner of NHL.com reports.

Varlamov has been sidelined since early December due to a lower-body injury, and his activity Thursday marked the first time he's skated since sustaining his injury. The 36-year-old remains on long-term injured reserve and doesn't yet have a timetable to return, but he seems to be trending in the right direction.