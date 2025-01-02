Fantasy Hockey
Semyon Varlamov headshot

Semyon Varlamov Injury: Resumes skating

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 2, 2025

Varlamov (lower body) resumed skating Thursday, Stefen Rosner of NHL.com reports.

Varlamov has been sidelined since early December due to a lower-body injury, and his activity Thursday marked the first time he's skated since sustaining his injury. The 36-year-old remains on long-term injured reserve and doesn't yet have a timetable to return, but he seems to be trending in the right direction.

Semyon Varlamov
New York Islanders
