Semyon Varlamov Injury: Shifts to IR

Varlamov (lower body) was placed on injured reserve Saturday, per the NHL media site.

Varlamov has been dealing with a lower-body issue since Dec. 2, and he hasn't played since Nov. 29 against Washington. He has posted a 3-4-3 record with a 2.89 GAA and an .889 save percentage across 10 appearances this season. It's unclear when he will be ready to return, but he didn't accompany the Islanders on the team's upcoming three-game road trip.