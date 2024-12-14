Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Semyon Varlamov headshot

Semyon Varlamov Injury: Shifts to IR

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 14, 2024

Varlamov (lower body) was placed on injured reserve Saturday, per the NHL media site.

Varlamov has been dealing with a lower-body issue since Dec. 2, and he hasn't played since Nov. 29 against Washington. He has posted a 3-4-3 record with a 2.89 GAA and an .889 save percentage across 10 appearances this season. It's unclear when he will be ready to return, but he didn't accompany the Islanders on the team's upcoming three-game road trip.

Semyon Varlamov
New York Islanders
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now