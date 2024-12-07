Fantasy Hockey
Semyon Varlamov headshot

Semyon Varlamov Injury: Still unavailable

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 7, 2024 at 1:00pm

Varlamov (lower body) won't be in the lineup for Saturday's home matchup against Carolina, according to Andrew Gross of Newsday.

Varlamov will miss his second straight game, and it's unclear if he will be ready to return on the road versus Ottawa on Sunday. Ilya Sorokin will start versus the Hurricanes, and he could face the Senators in the second half of the Islanders' back-to-back, per Gross. Marcus Hogberg has been the backup goalie during Varlamov's absence.

Semyon Varlamov
New York Islanders
