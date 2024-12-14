Semyon Varlamov Injury: Won't travel with team

Varlamov (lower body) won't travel with the Islanders ahead of Sunday's game in Chicago, Stefen Rosner of NHL.com.

Varlamov, who hasn't played since Nov. 29, still appears to be a ways away from returning as the Isles head out on a three-game road trip. The 36-year-old netminder had gone 3-4-3 with an .889 save percentage this season. Varlamov's next chance to suit up will likely come Dec. 23 when the Islanders return home to face Buffalo.