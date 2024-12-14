Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Semyon Varlamov headshot

Semyon Varlamov Injury: Won't travel with team

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 14, 2024

Varlamov (lower body) won't travel with the Islanders ahead of Sunday's game in Chicago, Stefen Rosner of NHL.com.

Varlamov, who hasn't played since Nov. 29, still appears to be a ways away from returning as the Isles head out on a three-game road trip. The 36-year-old netminder had gone 3-4-3 with an .889 save percentage this season. Varlamov's next chance to suit up will likely come Dec. 23 when the Islanders return home to face Buffalo.

Semyon Varlamov
New York Islanders
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now