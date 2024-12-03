Semyon Varlamov News: Back at practice
Varlamov (lower body) participated in Tuesday's morning skate after being absent from Monday's practice, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.
Following Monday's practice, the Islanders returned Marcus Hogberg to AHL Bridgeport. After occupying the starter's crease during the morning skate, Ilya Sorokin will probably start Tuesday's road game versus Montreal, and Varlamov should dress as the backup.
