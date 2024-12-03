Fantasy Hockey
Semyon Varlamov headshot

Semyon Varlamov News: Back at practice

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 3, 2024

Varlamov (lower body) participated in Tuesday's morning skate after being absent from Monday's practice, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

Following Monday's practice, the Islanders returned Marcus Hogberg to AHL Bridgeport. After occupying the starter's crease during the morning skate, Ilya Sorokin will probably start Tuesday's road game versus Montreal, and Varlamov should dress as the backup.

Semyon Varlamov
New York Islanders
