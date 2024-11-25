Semyon Varlamov News: Draws start Monday

Varlamov will serve as the starting goalie for Monday's home game against the Red Wings, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

Varlamov has made just three starts this month, but he's been effective when called upon, logging a 2-0-1 record, 1.63 GAA and .943 save percentage. The Red Wings have averaged just 2.45 goals per game -- the sixth-worst mark in the league -- to begin the season, so Varlamov has a solid opportunity to keep his momentum going Monday.