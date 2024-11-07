Semyon Varlamov News: Exits ice first Thursday

Varlamov was the first goalie off the ice Thursday, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports, indicating he'll be in goal on the road versus Ottawa.

Varlamov has managed just one win in his five appearances this season, posting a 1-3-1 record to go with a 3.21 GAA and .876 save percentage. While the Isles don't have a back-to-back on the schedule until the end of November, the coaching staff seems to want to get Varlamov into the mix along with starter Ilya Sorokin and could still see a handful of opportunities.