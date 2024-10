Varlamov is slated to start on the road against Florida on Saturday, per Stefen Rosner of NHL.com on Friday.

Varlamov has a 1-1-1 record, 3.26 GAA and .868 save percentage across three appearances in 2024-25. He'll be playing in the second half of a back-to-back after Ilya Sorokin gets the assignment in Friday's road clash versus the Devils. The Panthers are in a three-way tie for 18th offensively with 3.00 goals per game this season.