Semyon Varlamov News: Gives up three goals vs. Detroit

Varlamov stopped 17 of 20 shots in Monday's 4-2 loss to the Red Wings. The fourth goal was an empty-netter with three seconds left in the third period.

Varmalov made his fourth start of the month Monday and didn't look good, as this was the first time in that four-game stretch in which he posted a save percentage below the .900 mark. The 36-year-old veteran has looked solid in a backup role this season, though, going 3-4-2 with a 2.66 GAA and an .898 save percentage in his nine outings so far.