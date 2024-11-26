Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Semyon Varlamov headshot

Semyon Varlamov News: Gives up three goals vs. Detroit

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 26, 2024 at 11:59am

Varlamov stopped 17 of 20 shots in Monday's 4-2 loss to the Red Wings. The fourth goal was an empty-netter with three seconds left in the third period.

Varmalov made his fourth start of the month Monday and didn't look good, as this was the first time in that four-game stretch in which he posted a save percentage below the .900 mark. The 36-year-old veteran has looked solid in a backup role this season, though, going 3-4-2 with a 2.66 GAA and an .898 save percentage in his nine outings so far.

Semyon Varlamov
New York Islanders
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now