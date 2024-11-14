Semyon Varlamov News: Slated to start Thursday

Varlamov is expected to start on the road against Vancouver on Thursday, per Stefen Rosner of NHL.com.

Varlamov stopped 28 of 30 shots en route to a 4-2 victory over Ottawa in his most recent start last Thursday. He has a 2-3-1 record, 3.01 GAA and .887 save percentage in six appearances with the Islanders in 2024-25. Vancouver is a challenging adversary with an 8-3-3 record. The Canucks are also tied for 13th offensively with 3.21 goals per game.