Semyon Varlamov headshot

Semyon Varlamov News: Slated to start Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 14, 2024

Varlamov is expected to start on the road against Vancouver on Thursday, per Stefen Rosner of NHL.com.

Varlamov stopped 28 of 30 shots en route to a 4-2 victory over Ottawa in his most recent start last Thursday. He has a 2-3-1 record, 3.01 GAA and .887 save percentage in six appearances with the Islanders in 2024-25. Vancouver is a challenging adversary with an 8-3-3 record. The Canucks are also tied for 13th offensively with 3.21 goals per game.

Semyon Varlamov
New York Islanders
