Varlamov is slated to be between the pipes for Wednesday's road matchup against Columbus, Stefen Rosner of NHL.com reports.

Varlamov struggled during his most recent outing, allowing five goals on 27 shots (.815 save percentage) to take the loss against the Panthers at home. Ilya Sorokin will draw the start for Tuesday's home game against Anaheim, but Varlamov will patrol the crease for the second half of the back-to-back.