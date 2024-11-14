Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Semyon Varlamov headshot

Semyon Varlamov News: Wins again Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 14, 2024

Varlamov allowed two goals on 26 shots in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Canucks.

The Islanders played an excellent defensive game over the first two periods, and they built up enough of a lead for Varlamov to protect in the third. He's now won two straight games, and he's allowed just five goals on 81 shots over his last three outings. Varlamov is 3-3-1 with a 2.86 GAA and an .892 save percentage over seven appearances this season. Ilya Sorokin will likely be back between the pipes for Saturday's matinee game in Seattle.

Semyon Varlamov
New York Islanders
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now