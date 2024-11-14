Semyon Varlamov News: Wins again Thursday
Varlamov allowed two goals on 26 shots in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Canucks.
The Islanders played an excellent defensive game over the first two periods, and they built up enough of a lead for Varlamov to protect in the third. He's now won two straight games, and he's allowed just five goals on 81 shots over his last three outings. Varlamov is 3-3-1 with a 2.86 GAA and an .892 save percentage over seven appearances this season. Ilya Sorokin will likely be back between the pipes for Saturday's matinee game in Seattle.
