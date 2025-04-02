Sergei Bobrovsky News: Allows three goals in loss
Bobrovsky stopped 23 of 26 shots in Wednesday's 3-2 loss to the Maple Leafs.
Bobrovsky has lost consecutive starts in regulation for the first time since Jan. 13-16. He's allowed six goals on 48 shots over his last two outings, so he's not really slumping as much as he's just not getting enough goal support. The 36-year-old netminder has been strong this season with a 31-17-2 record, a 2.45 GAA and a .906 save percentage across 50 starts. The Panthers finish off this road trip with another back-to-back with stops in Ottawa on Saturday and Detroit on Sunday. Look for Bobrovsky and Vitek Vanecek to split those starts.
