Sergei Bobrovsky News: Back in win column

Bobrovsky turned aside 23 of 24 shots in Wednesday's 5-1 win over Toronto.

Bobrovsky got back on the right track Wednesday after allowing six goals in a loss to Colorado and four in a defeat to Winnipeg in his prior two starts. While the 36-year-old has a solid record (10-5-1), he's been wildly inconsistent, especially in November -- Bob has conceded a different number of goals on seven of eight occasions in the second month of the campaign. The Russian netminder is tied for third in the NHL in wins, and through 16 appearances, the two-time Vezina Trophy winner has an. 889 save percentage and a 3.05 GAA.