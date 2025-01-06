Sergei Bobrovsky News: Between pipes against Avalanche
Bobrovsky will tend the twine for Monday's road game against Colorado.
Bobrovsky hasn't allowed more than three goals in any of his last six appearances but has gone 4-2-0 in that span. Still, with 17 wins in 26 outings, the 36-year-old Russian is primed to reach the 30-win mark for the third time in the last four seasons. While it's possible Spencer Knight gets a few extra starts to keep Bobrovsky well rested, the veteran is the clear No. 1 option for Florida.
