Sergei Bobrovsky News: Between pipes Saturday

Bobrovsky will patrol the visiting blue paint in Montreal on Saturday, according to Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports.

Bobrovsky is 6-2-0 in his last eight starts, giving up only 12 goals on 193 shots (.938 save percentage). He is 28-14-2 with four shutouts, a 2.49 GAA and a .907 save percentage in 44 games this season. The Canadiens sit 16th in NHL with 2.95 goals per game in 2024-25.