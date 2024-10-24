Sergei Bobrovsky News: Between pipes versus Rangers
Bobrovsky will tend the twine on the road against the Rangers on Thursday, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.
Bobrovsky has already made six starts this season, posting a 3-2-1 record while sporting a career-worst 3.47 GAA. The veteran struggled in his most recent outing, getting the hook after allowing five goals on just 16 shots (.688 save percentage). A matchup with a Rangers squad that is scoring over five goals per game probably isn't the best way for Bobrovsky to get back on track.