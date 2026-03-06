Sergei Bobrovsky News: Defending crease Friday
Bobrovsky will protect the road net against Detroit on Friday, per Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site.
Bobrovsky has gone 0-2-0 in his last two outings while allowing eight goals on 57 shots. He has a 22-19-1 record this campaign with three shutouts, a 3.13 GAA and an .873 save percentage through 43 appearances. Detroit sits 20th in the league with 2.95 goals per game this season.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Sergei Bobrovsky See More
-
Prospects Analysis
College Hockey Conference Tournament Primer: Top Players, Teams & NCAA ProspectsYesterday
-
DraftKings NHL
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, March 33 days ago
-
Frozen Fantasy
Frozen Fantasy: Trade Winds are Blowing4 days ago
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: Trade Deadline Week5 days ago
-
FanDuel NHL
NHL DFS: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, March 15 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Sergei Bobrovsky See More