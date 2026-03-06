Sergei Bobrovsky headshot

Sergei Bobrovsky News: Defending crease Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 6, 2026

Bobrovsky will protect the road net against Detroit on Friday, per Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site.

Bobrovsky has gone 0-2-0 in his last two outings while allowing eight goals on 57 shots. He has a 22-19-1 record this campaign with three shutouts, a 3.13 GAA and an .873 save percentage through 43 appearances. Detroit sits 20th in the league with 2.95 goals per game this season.

