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Sergei Bobrovsky News: Defending road crease Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 9, 2026

Bobrovsky will start Thursday's road game against Ottawa.

Bobrovsky struggled mightily in a road start against Pittsburgh on Saturday, allowing six goals on 19 shots (.684 save percentage) before being pulled in the second period. He got the last two games off but will return to the crease Thursday. The 37-year-old netminder has made two starts against Ottawa this year -- one at home and one on the road -- and he's gone 2-0-0 with a 2.00 GAA and .915 save percentage across those outings.

Sergei Bobrovsky
Florida Panthers
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