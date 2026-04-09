Sergei Bobrovsky News: Defending road crease Thursday
Bobrovsky will start Thursday's road game against Ottawa.
Bobrovsky struggled mightily in a road start against Pittsburgh on Saturday, allowing six goals on 19 shots (.684 save percentage) before being pulled in the second period. He got the last two games off but will return to the crease Thursday. The 37-year-old netminder has made two starts against Ottawa this year -- one at home and one on the road -- and he's gone 2-0-0 with a 2.00 GAA and .915 save percentage across those outings.
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