Sergei Bobrovsky News: Exits ice first
Bobrovsky was the first goalie off the ice Friday, Colby Guy of The Palm Beach Post reports, indicating he'll be in goal at home versus Utah.
Bobrovsky is riding a two-game winning streak during which he posted a 1.44 GAA, .942 save percentage and one shutout. The veteran backstop has already reached the 30-win mark for the third time in the last four years and could still match his 36-win total from 2023-24 -- though he will have to continue seeing the bulk of the starts in the lead-up to the postseason in order to get there.
