Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Sergei Bobrovsky headshot

Sergei Bobrovsky News: Exits ice first Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 27, 2025

Bobrovsky was the first goalie to leave the ice Thursday, George Richards of Florida Hockey Now reports, indicating he'll get the starting nod at home versus the Oilers.

Bobrovsky has only conceded more than two goals in one of his last seven outings, posting a 5-2-0 record and 1.74 GAA along the way. With Spencer Knight having secured wins in three straight games, the veteran Bobrovsky could get some extra time off down the stretch to keep him ready for another deep postseason run.

Sergei Bobrovsky
Florida Panthers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now