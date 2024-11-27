Sergei Bobrovsky News: Expected to start Wednesday

Bobrovsky is set to start at home against Toronto on Wednesday.

Bobrovsky will attempt to bounce back after allowing 10 goals on 49 shots (.796 save percentage) across his last two starts. This has been a shaky campaign for him overall -- he's 9-5-1 with a 3.19 GAA and an .885 save percentage across 15 outings. Toronto ranks a middling 16th offensively with 3.05 goals per game, but the Maple Leafs have an impressive 13-6-2 record.