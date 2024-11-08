Fantasy Hockey
Sergei Bobrovsky headshot

Sergei Bobrovsky News: Extends winning streak

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 8, 2024

Bobrovsky stopped 16 of 18 shots in Thursday's 6-2 win over the Predators.

Bobrovsky was beaten in the second and third periods, but it wasn't enough to put the victory at risk. The star goaltender has won each of his last four starts and has played a prominent role in the Panthers' ongoing six-game winning run, posting a 4-0-0 with a 2.25 GAA and a .916 save percentage in that span.

Sergei Bobrovsky
Florida Panthers
