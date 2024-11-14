Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Sergei Bobrovsky headshot

Sergei Bobrovsky News: First goalie off ice Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 14, 2024

Bobrovsky is slated to patrol the home crease versus New Jersey on Thursday, Colby Guy of The Palm Beach Post reports.

Bobrovsky was the first goaltender off the ice at morning skate, a usual indicator that he will get the start, however, he was first off Tuesday and did not get the start. Bobrovsky has won five straight games, boosting his record to 8-2-1 with a 2.95 GAA and an .895 save percentage. The Devils are averaging 3.47 goals, good for ninth overall in the NHL.

Sergei Bobrovsky
Florida Panthers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now