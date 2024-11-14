Sergei Bobrovsky News: First goalie off ice Thursday

Bobrovsky is slated to patrol the home crease versus New Jersey on Thursday, Colby Guy of The Palm Beach Post reports.

Bobrovsky was the first goaltender off the ice at morning skate, a usual indicator that he will get the start, however, he was first off Tuesday and did not get the start. Bobrovsky has won five straight games, boosting his record to 8-2-1 with a 2.95 GAA and an .895 save percentage. The Devils are averaging 3.47 goals, good for ninth overall in the NHL.