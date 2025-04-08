Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Sergei Bobrovsky headshot

Sergei Bobrovsky News: First goalie off Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 8, 2025

Bobrovsky was the first goalie to leave the ice Tuesday, Colby Guy of The Palm Beach Post reports, indicating he'll get the starting nod at home versus the Leafs.

Bobrovsky is currently mired in a three-game losing streak during which he posted a subpar .88 save percentage. If the Cats find themselves unable to change their playoff seeding over the next five games, they could decide to shut down Bobrovsky for a couple of games to get him ready for the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Sergei Bobrovsky
Florida Panthers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now