Sergei Bobrovsky News: First goalie off Tuesday

Bobrovsky was the first goalie to leave the ice Tuesday, Colby Guy of The Palm Beach Post reports, indicating he'll get the starting nod at home versus the Leafs.

Bobrovsky is currently mired in a three-game losing streak during which he posted a subpar .88 save percentage. If the Cats find themselves unable to change their playoff seeding over the next five games, they could decide to shut down Bobrovsky for a couple of games to get him ready for the Stanley Cup Playoffs.