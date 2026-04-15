Sergei Bobrovsky News: First goalie off Wednesday

Bobrovsky was the first goalie to leave the ice Wednesday, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports, indicating he'll be in goal at home versus Detroit.

Bobrovsky saw himself relegated to the No. 2 role down the stretch, playing in just four of the Cats' last 11 contests. In those outings, the veteran netminder went 1-3-0 with a 3.76 GAA. Bobrovsky will head into the offseason as a free agent and will likely need to take a pay cut regardless of whether he stays with Florida or moves elsewhere.