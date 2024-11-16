Fantasy Hockey
Sergei Bobrovsky News: First off ice Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 16, 2024 at 7:48am

Bobrovsky was the first goaltender off the ice at the morning skate, per Colby Guy of The Palm Beach Post, and is slated to get the home start versus Winnipeg on Saturday.

Bobrovsky struggled in his last outing, allowing five goals on 28 shots in Thursday's loss to New Jersey. He is 8-3-1, but his 3.14 GAA and .889 save percentage are not impressive peripherals. It doesn't get any easier Saturday as the Jets lead the NHL with 74 goals through 17 games.

Sergei Bobrovsky
Florida Panthers
