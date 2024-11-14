Sergei Bobrovsky News: Foiled on special teams
Bobrovsky made 23 saves in a 6-2 loss to the Devils on Thursday. He allowed five goals.
The Devils outworked the Panthers most of the night and capitalized on special teams opportunities. They put in three power-play goals and added a shortie, too. The loss snapped a five-game winning streak for Bobrovsky, who is now 8-3-1 with a 3.14 GAA and .889 save percentage. His numbers this season don't leap off the page, but it's hard to quibble with his effectiveness.
