Sergei Bobrovsky News: Gets hook as Cats get eliminated
Bobrovsky gave up six goals on 19 shots before being replaced by Daniil Tarasov midway through the second period of Saturday's 9-4 loss to the Penguins.
In the process, the Panthers were officially eliminated from the playoffs, ending their chance at a Stanley Cup threepeat. Bobrovsky is limping to the finish line on a disappointing campaign, allowing at least four goals in three of his last six starts while going 3-3-0 with a 3.24 GAA and .871 save percentage.
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