Sergei Bobrovsky headshot

Sergei Bobrovsky News: Gets hook as Cats get eliminated

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 5, 2026

Bobrovsky gave up six goals on 19 shots before being replaced by Daniil Tarasov midway through the second period of Saturday's 9-4 loss to the Penguins.

In the process, the Panthers were officially eliminated from the playoffs, ending their chance at a Stanley Cup threepeat. Bobrovsky is limping to the finish line on a disappointing campaign, allowing at least four goals in three of his last six starts while going 3-3-0 with a 3.24 GAA and .871 save percentage.

Sergei Bobrovsky
Florida Panthers
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