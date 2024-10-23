Sergei Bobrovsky News: Gets hook in Tuesday's loss

Bobrovsky allowed five goals on 16 shots before being replaced by Spencer Knight to begin the third period of Tuesday's 5-1 loss to the Wild.

Bobrovsky's first crack at his 400th career win didn't go as planned, as the Panthers gave him very little help. The veteran netminder has had something of a bumpy start to the season, posting a 3-2-1 record with a 3.48 GAA and .875 save percentage, but reaching the milestone could be weighing on his mind. His next chance at No. 400 could come Thursday on the road against the Rangers, although it wouldn't be a shock if Knight got the nod between the pipes instead after Bobrovsky started the last three games.