Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Sergei Bobrovsky headshot

Sergei Bobrovsky News: Gets no help in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 24, 2024

Bobrovsky stopped 25 of 28 shots in Monday's 4-0 loss to the Lightning, with Tampa Bay's final goal getting scored into an empty net.

The Bolts struck early and grabbed a 3-0 lead in the first period, and while Bobrovsky shut the door the rest of the way, the Panthers' offense never woke up. It was only the second loss for the veteran netminder in his last nine starts, a stretch in which Bobrovsky has compiled a 2.19 GAA and .914 save percentage.

Sergei Bobrovsky
Florida Panthers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now