Sergei Bobrovsky News: Goes up all-time goalie greats list

Bobrovsky made 23 saves in a 3-2 win over the Maple Leafs on Thursday.

Remember that time, not that long ago, that people thought Bobrovsky's game was headed sharply down? That was just a couple seasons ago, and Thursday, Bob notched his 424th career win. That moved Bobrovsky past Tony Esposito into 10th place on the NHL's all-time list. He's 5-1-0 in his last six games with two shutouts and just nine goals allowed. And he's 28-14-2 this season, with a 2.49 GAA and .907 save percentage.