Sergei Bobrovsky News: Good not good enough
Bobrovsky made 28 saves Tuesday in a 5-1 loss to the Devils. He allowed three goals.
Bob tried to be the difference maker, and to be honest, he was. Bobrovsky kept his teammates in the game when they were on their heels. "Our goaltending was good, but we got behind the game and we're having a hard time generating, so we tried to do it a whole bunch of different ways that weren't particularly effective," Florida coach Paul Maurice told reporters after the game. Bobrovsky has allowed eight goals in his last two games, and he's 1-2-0 in three starts since the break.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Sergei Bobrovsky See More
-
Frozen Fantasy
Frozen Fantasy: Trade Winds are BlowingYesterday
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: Trade Deadline Week2 days ago
-
FanDuel NHL
NHL DFS: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, March 12 days ago
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: They're Back!!!9 days ago
-
The Goalie Report
The Goalie Report: Risers and Fallers26 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Sergei Bobrovsky See More