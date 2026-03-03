Sergei Bobrovsky headshot

Sergei Bobrovsky News: Good not good enough

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 3, 2026 at 10:29pm

Bobrovsky made 28 saves Tuesday in a 5-1 loss to the Devils. He allowed three goals.

Bob tried to be the difference maker, and to be honest, he was. Bobrovsky kept his teammates in the game when they were on their heels. "Our goaltending was good, but we got behind the game and we're having a hard time generating, so we tried to do it a whole bunch of different ways that weren't particularly effective," Florida coach Paul Maurice told reporters after the game. Bobrovsky has allowed eight goals in his last two games, and he's 1-2-0 in three starts since the break.

Sergei Bobrovsky
Florida Panthers
