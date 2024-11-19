Fantasy Hockey
Sergei Bobrovsky headshot

Sergei Bobrovsky News: In blue paint Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 19, 2024

Bobrovsky will tend twine on the road against Winnipeg on Tuesday.

Bobrovsky will make his 14th start of the campaign -- he's 9-3-1 with a 2.89 GAA and an .897 save percentage. The 36-year-old will attempt to win two games in a row against the Jets, as he posted a 27-save shutout against Winnipeg on Saturday. The Jets rank second in the NHL with 4.11 goals per game through 18 contests.

Sergei Bobrovsky
Florida Panthers
More Stats & News
