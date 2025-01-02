Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Sergei Bobrovsky headshot

Sergei Bobrovsky News: In goal against Hurricanes

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 2, 2025 at 11:56am

Bobrovsky will be between the pipes at home versus Carolina on Thursday.

Bobrovsky appeared in eight of the Panthers' 13 games in December, posting a 6-2-0 record and 2.34 GAA. The veteran netminder currently sits tied for third in victories this season behind Connor Hellebuyck (24) and Jacob Markstrom (19). Bobrovsky is on pace to reach the 50-game mark for the fourth consecutive season and should also cruise to the 30-win mark.

Sergei Bobrovsky
Florida Panthers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now