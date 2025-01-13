Sergei Bobrovsky News: In goal Monday

Bobrovsky will get the starting nod on the road against the Flyers on Monday.

Bobrovsky has been struggling to put together wins of late, going 1-2-1 despite a 2.25 GAA and .922 save percentage over his last four outings. As long as the veteran netminder continues to put up solid ratios, he should get back into the win column sooner rather than later. With Bobrovsky in the crease Monday, look for Spencer Knight to guard the cage on the road versus the Devils on Tuesday.