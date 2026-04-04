Sergei Bobrovsky headshot

Sergei Bobrovsky News: In goal Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 4, 2026

Bobrovsky will be between the pipes for Saturday's road matchup against Pittsburgh, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.

Bobrovsky is coming off a 28-save performance in Thursday's 2-1 win over Boston. He has a 27-21-1 record this season with four shutouts, a 2.96 GAA and an .881 save percentage through 50 appearances. During the 2025-26 campaign, Pittsburgh ranks sixth in the league with 3.46 goals per game.

Sergei Bobrovsky
Florida Panthers
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