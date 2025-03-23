Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Sergei Bobrovsky headshot

Sergei Bobrovsky News: In goal Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 23, 2025

Bobrovsky will patrol the home crease against Pittsburgh on Sunday, according to Doug Plagens of the Panthers Radio Network.

Bobrovsky will get the second half of Florida's back-to-back after Vitek Vanecek played in Saturday's 6-3 loss to Washington. The 36-year-old Bobrovsky has a 29-15-2 record with five shutouts, a 2.45 GAA and a .908 save percentage through 46 appearances this season. Pittsburgh sits 18th in the league with 2.94 goals per game in 2024-25.

Sergei Bobrovsky
Florida Panthers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now