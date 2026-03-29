Sergei Bobrovsky News: In goal Sunday
Bobrovsky will defend the road net against the Rangers on Sunday, per Rob Darragh of the Panthers' official site.
Bobrovsky will get the second half of Florida's back-to-back after Daniil Tarasov played in Saturday's 5-2 loss to the Islanders. The 37-year-old Bobrovsky has won his last two outings while allowing only four goals on 48 shots. He has a 26-20-1 record this campaign with four shutouts, a 3.02 GAA and an .878 save percentage across 48 appearances. The Rangers rank 26th in the league with 2.81 goals per game this season.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Sergei Bobrovsky See More
-
NHL Picks
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Sunday, March 28Yesterday
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: Play the Schedule7 days ago
-
FanDuel NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, March 1712 days ago
-
FanDuel NHL
NHL DFS: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, March 1514 days ago
-
DraftKings NHL
NHL DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, March 1514 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Sergei Bobrovsky See More