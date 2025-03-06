Sergei Bobrovsky News: In goal Thursday

Bobrovsky will get the starting nod against the Blue Jackets at home Thursday.

Bobrovsky is currently riding a three-game winning streak during which he posted a 1.34 GAA, one shutout and a .949 save percentage. After a pair of trades and some roster shuffling, the 36-year-old netminder finds himself being backed up by Vitek Vanecek, formerly of San Jose, but that won't impact Bobrovsky's workload -- he's a stud and will continue to see plenty of starts while almost certainly reaching the 50-game mark for the eighth time in the last nine seasons.