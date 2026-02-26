Sergei Bobrovsky News: In goal Thursday
Bobrovsky will get the starting nod at home against the Maple Leafs on Thursday, George Richards of FloridaHockeyNow.com reports.
Bobrovsky has managed just one win in his last five outings, going 1-3-0 with a 3.54 GAA. The Russian backstop comes into this contest with plenty of rest, and should still be capable of reaching the 30-win mark for the third straight year. With the Cats heading into a back-to-back, fantasy managers can expect to see Daniil Tarasov in the home crease versus the Sabres on Friday.
