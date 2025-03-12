Fantasy Hockey
Sergei Bobrovsky headshot

Sergei Bobrovsky News: Late collapse in Boston

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 12, 2025 at 8:02am

Bobrovsky made 21 saves in Tuesday's 3-2 loss to the Bruins.

The veteran netminder took a clean sheet into the third period, but the Panthers got sloppy in their own zone late and spoiled not only Bobrovsky's shutout bid, but their seventh straight win. It was Bob's first loss in March, and since the 4 Nations Face-Off break, he's gone 4-2-0 with a dazzling 1.53 GAA and .936 save percentage.

Sergei Bobrovsky
Florida Panthers
