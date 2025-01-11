Fantasy Hockey
Sergei Bobrovsky headshot

Sergei Bobrovsky News: Late loss in overtime

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 11, 2025

Bobrovsky made 14 saves in a 4-3 overtime loss to Boston on Saturday.

David Pastrnak tallied the game-winner in the final seconds of overtime to hand Bobrovsky the loss despite Florida's territorial domination. The Panthers outshot the Bruins by a 43-18 margin in Saturday's defeat. Bobrovsky's record falls to 18-9-2 with a 2.73 GAA and a .900 save percentage through 29 appearances this season.

